Traci L. Jensen Sells 5,397 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $315,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) opened at 56.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.72. H. B. Fuller Company has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $562.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 572,177 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 10,635.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

