Tower Bridge Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors held its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 113,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 66,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 147,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,258,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,146,000 after acquiring an additional 408,875 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $821,954.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) opened at 33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Berenberg Bank set a $33.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

