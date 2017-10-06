TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,582 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.79% of TopBuild Corp. worth $152,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 35,157.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,287,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,196,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TopBuild Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE BLD) opened at 64.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $67.27.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. TopBuild Corp. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild Corp. news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $2,519,864.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,108.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

