Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,471,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,418,151,000 after acquiring an additional 722,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,286,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,625,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,616,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,483,000 after acquiring an additional 452,183 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,768,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,045,864,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 41.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,145,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $812,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE V) opened at 106.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, June 25th. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $87.50) on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

