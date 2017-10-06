Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $862,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ PATK) opened at 83.95 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 4.66%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

