TOCAGEN INC (TOCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOCAGEN INC (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TOCAGEN INC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TOCAGEN INC (NASDAQ TOCA) traded down 6.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,270 shares. The company has a market cap of $219.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. TOCAGEN INC has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

TOCAGEN INC (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities analysts predict that TOCAGEN INC will post ($2.51) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TOCAGEN INC during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TOCAGEN INC during the second quarter worth $158,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TOCAGEN INC during the second quarter worth $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TOCAGEN INC during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TOCAGEN INC during the second quarter worth $181,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOCAGEN INC

Tocagen Inc (Tocagen) is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company. The Company is focused on developing product candidates designed to activate a patient’s immune system against their own cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to selectively deliver therapeutic genes into the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of cancer cells.

