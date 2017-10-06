TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx-shares-sold-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE TJX) opened at 73.81 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.