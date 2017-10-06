TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,725,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,158,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,798,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,277,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,703,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,637,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,467,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $610,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.81 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.78.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.41%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

