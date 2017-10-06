Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) in a report issued on Monday morning. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 400 ($5.31) target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS) opened at 149.50 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.06 and a 52 week high of GBX 240.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 141.12 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.40.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2) (($0.03)) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post ($1.70) EPS for the current year.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on targeted drugs to treat diseases in oncology and immunology, with a focus on metastatic cancers. Its products in clinical stage include Milciclib and Foralumab. Its products in pre-clinical stage include TZLS-101 and TZLS-214.

