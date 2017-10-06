Timothy Sehn Sells 400,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Sehn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $5,736,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Timothy Sehn sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00.

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE SNAP) opened at 14.48 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s market capitalization is $17.33 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 153.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. Vetr lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.95 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

