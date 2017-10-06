Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Tile Shop Hldgs Inc. alerts:

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ TTS) traded up 2.616% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.825. 651,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $458.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.062 and a beta of 1.79.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Tile Shop Hldgs had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tile Shop Hldgs will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/tile-shop-hldgs-inc-tts-earns-hold-rating-from-loop-capital.html.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $2,294,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 435,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,152.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,710,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 4,014.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 487,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 475,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.