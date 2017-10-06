TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.48. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 74.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $29,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $29,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $46,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,039.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,212. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

