TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 67,288 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of MFA Financial worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MFA Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) opened at 8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.71. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 61.94% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

