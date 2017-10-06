Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.17% of The First of Long Island Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The First of Long Island Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation during the first quarter worth $108,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) opened at 30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The First of Long Island Corporation had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Corporation will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First of Long Island Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

