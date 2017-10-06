Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in IXYS Corporation (IXYS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of IXYS Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in IXYS Corporation by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 215,646 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IXYS Corporation by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,472 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in IXYS Corporation by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in IXYS Corporation by 552.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 150,325 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 127,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IXYS Corporation by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IXYS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ IXYS) opened at 24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. IXYS Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

IXYS Corporation Company Profile

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

