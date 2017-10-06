Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $229,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $172,667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $68,250,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $47,957,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $41,404,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-13-million-stake-in-amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn.html.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) opened at 44.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.45. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.79 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $317,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.