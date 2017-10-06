Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MTEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,227,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,404% from the previous session’s volume of 81,570 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $7.81.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Threshold Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Threshold Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Threshold Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company’s market cap is $244.08 million.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Threshold Pharmaceuticals

Molecular Templates, Inc, formerly Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer. It is developing two therapeutic product candidates based on hypoxia-activated prodrug technology: evofosfamide and tarloxotinib.

