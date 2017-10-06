Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Thomson Reuters Corp alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) opened at 46.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Macquarie” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/thomson-reuters-corp-tri-lifted-to-buy-at-macquarie.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Airain ltd grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 74,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.