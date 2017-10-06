The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $693,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Franklin Spence III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total transaction of $617,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,841 shares of company stock worth $17,135,116 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) opened at 124.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

