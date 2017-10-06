The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 4.4349% on Monday, reaching $63.6635. 668,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.7844. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $3,743,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 7,689 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $475,949.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,110.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,704 shares of company stock worth $17,504,114. 26.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

