The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Position Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 78.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

