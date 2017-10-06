The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS AG

UBS AG cut shares of The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FINL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut The Finish Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on The Finish Line and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Finish Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 11.32 on Monday. The Finish Line has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $454.98 million.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Finish Line will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

In other news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,049.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,386.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Finish Line during the third quarter worth $124,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Finish Line by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

The Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

