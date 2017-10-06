Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,440 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 74,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 31.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation by 40.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $18,883,262.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) opened at 80.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $88.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

