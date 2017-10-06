Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 91.14 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,151,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,192,219.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,301 shares of company stock worth $17,259,256 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.51.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

