Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271,268 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.9% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $153,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 78,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Ellen Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,213.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $8,632,986.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,370.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.51.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

