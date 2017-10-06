Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) opened at 15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock’s market cap is $15.93 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $45.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 29,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,796,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,399,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

