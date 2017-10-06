Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Tetra Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) traded down 1.80% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,001 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $316.40 million. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.19 million. Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 107.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,696 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,761,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,969,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,913,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 774,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 613,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

