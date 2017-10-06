Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has a $210.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Vetr lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $371.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.31. 1,223,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $58.96 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.37. Tesla has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post ($6.28) EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total value of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,929 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

