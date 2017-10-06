Tesco PLC (TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on shares of Tesco PLC from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Tesco PLC from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 191.94 ($2.55).

Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) opened at 187.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.46. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.27 billion. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 165.35 and a 12 month high of GBX 219.40.

In other Tesco PLC news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £37,400 ($49,608.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,230 shares of company stock worth $3,781,355.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

