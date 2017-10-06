Templeton Dr Fd (TDF) Major Shareholder City Of London Investment Grou Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Templeton Dr Fd (NYSE:TDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 6,102 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $129,057.30.

On Tuesday, September 26th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 209,970 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $4,426,167.60.

On Friday, September 22nd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 76,970 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,642,539.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 34,643 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $736,163.75.

On Friday, September 15th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 47,143 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $997,545.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 170,000 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $3,830,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 70,866 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $1,585,981.08.

On Thursday, August 31st, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,852 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $197,665.16.

On Tuesday, August 29th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 204,275 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $4,543,076.00.

On Friday, August 25th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Templeton Dr Fd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

Shares of Templeton Dr Fd (TDF) traded down 0.589% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.264. 19,969 shares of the stock were exchanged. Templeton Dr Fd has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.3445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dr Fd by 88.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dr Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Gramercy Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dr Fd by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 99,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dr Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dr Fd by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,484,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Dr Fd

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

