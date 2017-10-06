Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.86.

TECK.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

