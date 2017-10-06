TechTarget (TTGT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechTarget earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.6634568244628 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ TTGT) traded down 1.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 65,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nine Ten Partners Lp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,890 shares of company stock worth $1,077,187. 30.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

