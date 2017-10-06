Tech Data Corporation (TECD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tech Data Corporation from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Tech Data Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Tech Data Corporation alerts:

Shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ TECD) traded up 0.866% on Monday, reaching $92.232. 93,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. Tech Data Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.505 and a beta of 0.78.

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.32). Tech Data Corporation had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corporation will post $8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/tech-data-corporation-tecd-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

In other Tech Data Corporation news, CFO Alain Amsellem sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $104,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 12,492.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,041 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,974,000. Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 1,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 326,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 306,856 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tech Data Corporation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 214,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Tech Data Corporation

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.