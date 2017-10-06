Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Pool Corporation (POOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pool Corporation were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice raised Pool Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Pool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised Pool Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 111.53 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $988.16 million for the quarter. Pool Corporation had a return on equity of 63.34% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

