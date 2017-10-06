Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1,503,000 Holdings in Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky held its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameren Corporation were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Ameren Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Ameren Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ameren Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ameren Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Ameren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE AEE) opened at 58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $60.91.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Ameren Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Ameren Corporation Company Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

