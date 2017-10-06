Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138,626 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Splunk worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 99.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 66.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm’s market cap is $9.30 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $279.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

In related news, SVP Ledger Susan St. sold 677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $47,065.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,705,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 4,851 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $328,849.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,881 shares of company stock worth $37,078,452 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

