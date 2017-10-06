Teachers Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of United Bankshares worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 9,877.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,277,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,186,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,616,000 after purchasing an additional 394,932 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,429,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,659.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,247 shares of company stock worth $510,526 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ UBSI) opened at 37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.14). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $176.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

United Bankshares declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

