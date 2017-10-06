Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) insider John Mcmanus sold 54,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$148,500.00.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines Ltd alerts:

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE TKO) traded up 4.00% on Friday, reaching $2.86. 632,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 million and a PE ratio of 57.20. Taseko Mines Ltd has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Insider John Mcmanus Sells 54,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/taseko-mines-ltd-tko-insider-john-mcmanus-sells-54000-shares.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.78.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.