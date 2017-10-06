Talend S.A. (TLND) Shares Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,760 shares during the quarter. Talend makes up about 2.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Talend worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talend by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,064,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend S.A. alerts:

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) traded up 0.3206% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.6499. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Talend had a negative return on equity of 159.94% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Talend S.A. (TLND) Shares Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/talend-s-a-tlnd-shares-bought-by-summit-partners-public-asset-management-llc.html.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.