Takkt Ag (TTK) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Takkt Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. equinet AG set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of Takkt Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Takkt Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Takkt Ag in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.30 ($28.59) price objective on shares of Takkt Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.18 ($27.27).

Takkt Ag (ETR TTK) traded down 0.106% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €19.829. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares. The company has a market cap of €1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.79 and its 200-day moving average is €20.94. Takkt Ag has a 12-month low of €18.90 and a 12-month high of €23.23.

Takkt Ag Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

