Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Take-Two Interactive Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5297477452203 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened at 104.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 465 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $41,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $2,630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

