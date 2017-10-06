Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $47,595.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $47,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert J. Folkes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Robert J. Folkes sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $48,810.00.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,561 shares. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.
