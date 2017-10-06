Symmetry Peak Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. during the second quarter worth about $202,888,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,172,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,173,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. by 79.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup Inc. raised ASML Holding N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Sunday, June 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML Holding N.V. from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML Holding N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) traded down 0.01% on Friday, reaching $168.51. 338,994 shares of the company traded hands. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $171.76.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. ASML Holding N.V. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ASML Holding N.V.

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

