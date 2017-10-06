Symmetry Peak Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Pandora Media, Inc. (P)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter worth $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pandora Media by 49.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,015 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pandora Media news, EVP David Gerbitz sold 30,000 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 10,322 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $86,911.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,366 shares of company stock valued at $564,822 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) traded up 2.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 2,022,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. Pandora Media, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media, Inc. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on P shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. FBR & Co raised shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Pandora Media to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

