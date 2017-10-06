Symmetry Peak Management LLC Buys New Position in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trupanion by 309.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NYSE TRUP) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,762 shares. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s market cap is $809.87 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $73,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,628,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,552 shares of company stock worth $3,741,754 over the last three months.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

