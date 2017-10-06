Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Director Sells $82,025.00 in Stock

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $82,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC) opened at 33.70 on Friday. Symantec Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock’s market cap is $20.65 billion.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Symantec Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Symantec Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

SYMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Symantec Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research upgraded Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Symantec Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Symantec Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Symantec Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Symantec Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Symantec Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Symantec Corporation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

