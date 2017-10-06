Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Holdings in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of NIC worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 139,679.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,479,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,087,000 after buying an additional 7,474,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after buying an additional 427,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIC by 20.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after buying an additional 321,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. NIC had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Imperial Capital raised shares of NIC from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

