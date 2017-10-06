Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($24.86) per share, with a total value of £4,460.12 ($5,916.06).

Pantheon International PLC (PIN) opened at 1884.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.12. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,525.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,895.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/susannah-nicklin-purchases-238-shares-of-pantheon-international-plc-pin-stock.html.

Pantheon International PLC Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.