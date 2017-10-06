Surgery Partners (SGRY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Surgery Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.638163821117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Surgery Partners Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded up 0.223% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.225. The company had a trading volume of 285,048 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.849 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Surgery Partners news, major shareholder H.I.G. Surgery Centers, Llc sold 26,455,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $502,657,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/surgery-partners-sgry-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.