Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Superior Energy Services worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,565,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,182,000 after purchasing an additional 559,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) opened at 10.42 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.60 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

